PM Modi Extends Eid Ul-Adha 2025 Wishes, Calls For Harmony And Peace On Bakrid

2025-06-07 12:01:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes for Bakrid on Saturday, June 7, 2025. In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote,“Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity.”

