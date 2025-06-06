Elon Musk's Daughter Mocks Father's Feud With Trump: 'Love Being Proven Right'
Vivian Wilson , 21 - who previously vowed to leave the US after Trump's election - shared an Instagram post that hinted at amusement over the clash.The Instagram post of Elon Musk's daughter.
“I love being proven right,” she wrote, followed by uncontrollable laughter and a refusal to comment further, according to a report by the New York Post.
The conflict between Musk and Trump escalated Thursday when Musk criticized one of Trump's policies, prompting Trump to question whether their relationship could ever be repaired.
Trump said on Friday that Elon Musk had "lost his mind" but added that he was ready to move past their heated fallout.
The dramatic rift between the world's richest man and the most powerful political figure has sparked concerns, carrying both political and economic implications.
"Honestly I've been so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran... I'm not thinking about Elon Musk, I just wish him well," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to his New Jersey golf club late Friday, as reported by AFP.
After Elon Musk slammed Trump's spending bill as an“abomination” on Tuesday, the president responded sharply from the Oval Office on Thursday, expressing he was“very disappointed” in the billionaire entrepreneur.
The controversial bill is expected to face stiff resistance in Congress, as it significantly increases the U.S. deficit. Critics also warn that it could slash healthcare coverage for millions of low-income Americans.
