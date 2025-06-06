From Messy Moments To Meaningful Memories: 'Once Upon An Amateur Mom' Is A Tribute To Mothers Everywhere

New Book "Once Upon an Amateur Mom" Shares Wit, Wisdom, and Wonder from Everyday Parenting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With heart, humor, and honesty, author Renee Thomas Hawkley returns with her second book, Once Upon an Amateur Mom - a spirited collection of real-life reflections on the joys, challenges, and revelations of motherhood.Drawn from her popular "Mother's Minutes" newspaper columns, magazine features, heartfelt letters, and email exchanges, Hawkley's stories remind us that while parenting may often feel improvised, the impact of a mother's love is timeless. Whether it's a tender moment or a chaotic kitchen catastrophe, each vignette offers something familiar, funny, or profoundly moving for parents in every stage of the journey.“As mothers, we are the keepers of moments,” says Hawkley.“Our work may seem ordinary, but it builds the extraordinary.”A former elementary school teacher with a master's in literacy, Renee brings both educational insight and lived experience to the page. She and her husband Dan, a retired military judge and officer in the U.S. Air Force, raised eight children across six states and two countries - from Utah to the Philippines. Her first book Don't Come in Here! Mom's Throwing Spaghetti! also captured the beautiful chaos of parenting with humor and heart.The message behind Once Upon an Amateur Mom is simple but profound: motherhood links generations - past, present, and future - through love, light, and the small moments that shape lives. As Hawkley reflects in her“Mother's Creed,” featured in the book:"My words and deeds, though small, will one day eclipse those of governments and kingdoms. My achievement will endure when even time is a memory; for I am a mother . . ."Whether you're a seasoned parent or just beginning your journey, this collection is a gentle reminder that the amateur moments are often the ones that matter most.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ +1 (888) 208-9296

email us here

The Spotlight Network on Once Upon an Amateur Mom by Renee Hawkley

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.