María Dolores By Edgar Núñez Reaffirms Its Prestige With A MICHELIN Guide Recommendation In The 2025 Edition

María Dolores by Edgar Núñez has been recognized once again as a Recommended Restaurant in the internationally acclaimed MICHELIN Guide 2025

CANCUN, MEXICO, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres , the 5+ star All-Suites Luxury Resort with an all-inclusive, adults-only concept operated by ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that its signature restaurant, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez , has been recognized once again as a Recommended Restaurant in the internationally acclaimed MICHELIN Guide 2025.

To be included or recommended by the MICHELIN Guide, restaurants must meet five universal criteria: the quality of ingredients used; mastery of culinary techniques and harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef expressed through the cuisine; consistency both over time and across the entire menu; and a good quality-to-price ratio.

“At ATELIER Playa Mujeres, we proudly celebrate the continued recognition of María Dolores by Edgar Núñez in the MICHELIN Guide 2025. Being recommended for a second consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest standards and our clear vision-to deliver a culinary experience that inspires, excites, and reflects the very best of Mexico,” said Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles.

According to the MICHELIN Guide, this luxurious restaurant located within ATELIER Playa Mujeres knows how to captivate its diners from the very first moment. Chef Edgar Núñez presents a rich and evolving offering of contemporary Mexican cuisine, featuring a wide à la carte selection, exclusive off-menu creations, and a tasting menu showcasing his most iconic dishes.

Also awarded Five Stars by Forbes Travel Guide, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez is more than a meal, it is a celebration of nature and Mexican culture. The combination of unique flavors and local storytelling creates a sensory journey that nourishes the spirit and leaves a lasting impression.

