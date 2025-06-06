Fourth Group Of Ukrainian Legion Volunteers Sign Contracts With AFU In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Among them are Ukrainians residing in Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Moldova, and the Czech Republic, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Petro Horkusha, a representative of the recruitment center at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, told the agency that this is the fourth group of volunteers to sign contracts with the AFU. According to him, this group includes more candidates joining the Ukrainian Legion than previous ones.

“This group includes both men and women. It's especially encouraging that over 20% of the volunteers are between the ages of 18 and 24,” said Horkusha.

He added that younger recruits generally want to serve in UAV (drone) units, while women are mainly interested in roles as medics or communications personnel. Those over 40 mostly want to serve as driver-mechanics.

After signing the contracts, the volunteers will undergo 45 days of military training in Lublin Voivodeship in Poland.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion was announced in early July last year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw. One of its key provisions is the training of Ukrainian military units on Polish territory.

Volunteers in the Ukrainian Legion can sign a one-year, three-year, or open-ended contract (until the end of the special period). After signing, they are sent to a training ground near Lublin. The training is conducted by NATO instructors. Soldiers who require additional specialization can receive further training elsewhere.

According to the agreement, the Ukrainian side provides the volunteers with uniforms and medical supplies, while Poland provides infrastructure, equipment, and weapons for the duration of training.

The first group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers signed their contracts with the AFU in November last year, the second group in January, and the third at the end of February.