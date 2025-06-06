Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall Of Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam® Nasal Allclear Swabs, And Orajeltm Baby Teething Swabs Due To Microbial Contamination

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States and in Puerto Rico.

Recalled Product Information



Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, with UPC 732216301205, all lots: A zinc-free, homeopathic cold remedy swab designed to shorten the duration of the common cold.



Zicam® Nasal AllClear Swabs, with UPC 732216301656, all lots: A nasal cleansing swab product ( discontinued in December 2024) .

OrajelTM Baby Teething Swabs, with UPC 310310400002, all lots: Pre-moistened swabs designed to soothe teething discomfort in infants and toddlers.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products should stop using the product immediately. Please visit or call its Consumer Relations team at (800) 981-4710 for a full refund. Any additional questions can also be directed to its Consumer Relations team Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm ET.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online:

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This recall is limited exclusively to Zicam and Orajel swab products. All other Zicam and Orajel products, including Zicam RapidMelts, are not affected by this recall.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of consumer household and personal care products. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Keith Walsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co.