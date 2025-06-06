Investing In People: Gotion Illinois Supports Graduates Of Local Workforce Development Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The program, conducted by the Calumet Area Industrial Commission (CAIC), is designed to provide students with foundational and advanced skills in modern manufacturing processes. It emphasizes hand-on experience, safety, production systems and quality control, which are all key components of Gotion Illinois' operation.

"Gotion Illinois is proud to collaborate with CAIC in building a strong manufacturing workforce in Manteno and the surrounding region," said Mark Kreusel, General Manager of Gotion Illinois, "Programs like this reflect our shared commitment to creating real pathways to high-tech careers while investing in the future of the communities we call home."

The training culminated in a graduation ceremony and plant tour, where students were recognized for their achievements. Most significantly, every graduate will have the opportunity to interview directly with Gotion Illinois for employment consideration, turning their training into potential careers.

"As CAIC continues to champion workforce development, partnerships like this illustrate the power of collaboration between community-focused organizations and forward-looking manufacturers," said Ted Stalnos, President/CEO of CAIC. "When an employer like Gotion Illinois offers the potential for local, high-paying careers for CAIC Program Graduates, the incentive rises to meet the opportunity for our local workforce."

Gotion Illinois is making a $2 billion investment, converting a large warehouse in Manteno into one of the most advanced energy storage and battery manufacturing facilities in the country. More than 300 are now working there, with up to 2,600 employed at full operations.

Registration for the next CAIC program begins on June 16. For more information visit the CAIC website: calumetareaindustrial.

About Gotion Illinois:

Gotion Illinois is a cutting-edge energy story manufacturer, based in Manteno, Illinois. It specializes in energy storage solutions for home, industrial, transportation, and off-grid applications. With a "Local for Local" strategy, Gotion Illinois hires local talent, sources local materials and produces high-quality and innovative clean energy systems for both domestic and international markets.

About CAIC:

The Calumet Area Industrial Commission (CAIC) is a non-profit organization focused on industrial retention and expansion in the Greater Calumet Industrial Area, which covers the Far South Side of Chicago, Southern Cook County, Will County, Kankakee County and Northwest Indiana. CAIC provides programs and services in industrial advocacy, economic development, business development, workforce development and community outreach.

SOURCE Gotion