Marimaca Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|APPENDIX I – Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|Resolution
| Resolution
Result
|Number of votes cast in Meeting
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|Discretion
| 1. Number of Directors.
To set the number of Directors at eight (8).
|Pass
| 52,498,807
100.00%
| 2,601
0.00%
| 0
0,00%
| 52,498,807
100.00%
| 2,601
0.00%
| 0
0,00%
|-
|2.1 Election of Directors- Hayden Locke
|Pass
| 52,055,414
99.76%
| 0
0.00%
| 123,614
0.24%
| 52,055,414
99.76%
| 0
0.00%
| 123,614
0.24%
|-
|2.2 Election of Directors- Michael Haworth
|Pass
| 52,055,318
99.76%
| 0
0.00%
| 123,710
0.24%
| 52,055,318
99.76%
| 0
0.00%
| 123,710
0.24%
|-
|2.3 Election of Directors- Alan J. Stephens
|Pass
| 52,046,571
99.75%
| 0
0.00%
| 132,457
0.25%
| 52,046,571
99.75%
| 0
0.00%
| 132,457
0.25%
|-
|2.4 Election of Directors- Clive Newall
|Pass
| 52,037,881
99.73%
| 0
0.00%
| 141,147
0.27%
| 52,037,881
99.73%
| 0
0.00%
| 141,147
0.27%
|-
|2.5 Election of Directors- Colin Kinley
|Pass
| 52,150,820
99.95%
| 0
0.00%
| 28,208
0.05%
| 52,150,820
99.95%
| 0
0.00%
| 28,208
0.05%
|-
|2.6 Election of Directors- Tim Petterson
|Pass
| 52,159,567
99.96%
| 0
0.00%
| 19,461
0.04%
| 52,159,567
99.96%
| 0
0.00%
| 19,461
0.04%
|-
|2.7 Election of Directors- Kieran Daly
|Pass
| 52,055,414
99.76%
| 0
0.00%
| 123,614
0.24%
| 52,055,414
99.76%
| 0
0.00%
| 123,614
0.24%
|-
|2.8 Election of Directors- Giancarlo Bruno Lagomarsino
|Pass
| 52,177,163
100.00%
| 0
0.00%
| 1,865
0.00%
| 52,177,163
100.00%
| 0
0.00%
| 1,865
0.00%
|-
| 3. Appointment of Auditor.
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.
|Pass
| 52,493,213
99.98%
| 0
0.00%
| 8,196
0.02%
| 52,493,213
99.98%
| 0
0.00%
| 8,196
0.02%
|-
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY: 60
TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING: 101,167,683
TOTAL SHARES VOTED: 52,501,409
TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED: 51,90%
