Marimaca Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated April 29, 2025 (the“ Circular ”), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 52,501,409 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 51.90% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out on Appendix I, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Company's Circular.

Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

About Marimaca

Marimaca is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile. The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the“ MOD ”), an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through the Definitive Feasibility Study led by Ausenco Chile Ltda. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD.

Contact Information

For further information please visit or contact:

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Emily Moss / Ruairi Millar

...