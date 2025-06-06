Seeds Of Fortune Inc. And Marsai Martin Join Forces To Empower 10,000 Young Women Through Financial Education And Wealth-Building

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeds of Fortune Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the economic empowerment of youth, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with award-winning actress and producer Marsai Martin and her Marsai's Way Foundation. Over the next three years, the organizations aim to empower 10,000 young women through financial education and wealth-building initiatives.

This groundbreaking collaboration will officially launch at the Seed Forum: Women of Color Creating Wealth Summit , a premier event convening financial institutions, industry leaders, and aspiring young women. The summit serves as a launchpad for bold conversations and strategic solutions to close the racial and gender wealth gap-fostering a new generation of financially empowered leaders.

"At Seeds of Fortune, we believe education is the foundation of economic equity," said Nitiya Walker , Founder & Executive Director of Seeds of Fortune Inc. "Our partnership with Marsai's Way Foundation allows us to scale this mission and deliver financial literacy, mentorship, and career access to thousands of young women who deserve to build wealth and opportunity for themselves and their communities."

Key components of the initiative include:



Wealth-Building Programs: A curriculum focused on budgeting, investing, entrepreneurship, college and career readiness.

Mentorship Opportunities: Young women will receive support and guidance from finance and business leaders. Access to Exclusive Events: Two outstanding students will be selected to attend the Marsai's Way Foundation Annual BBQ: Sai Summer Cookout , gaining exposure, inspiration, and networking with influential figures across finance and entertainment.

Marsai Martin, known for her groundbreaking work in television and film, created Marsai's Way Foundation to help young people find confidence and power in their authentic selves.

"This partnership is about more than just finances-it's about creating freedom," said Marsai Martin , Founder of Marsai's Way Foundation. "I want girls who look like me to know they can own their futures, build wealth, and become leaders in every room they walk into."

Together with leading financial institutions , this initiative will provide young women with tangible tools to grow and manage wealth, pursue higher education, and launch careers across industries where women of color are often underrepresented.

About Seeds of Fortune Inc.

Seeds of Fortune Inc. is an educational nonprofit that helps youth gain economic empowerment through college access, financial literacy, and career development. Since its founding, the organization has supported students in earning millions in scholarships and early-stage career opportunities.

About Marsai's Way Foundation

Marsai's Way Foundation, founded by actress and producer Marsai Martin, empowers youth to explore their passions, lead with authenticity, and embrace mental wellness. The foundation builds safe spaces for young people to grow, learn, and thrive in creative and professional spaces.

