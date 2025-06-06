Nuclear Vision Announces New Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) (the " Company " or "NUKV" ) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to 7,142,858 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.28 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's assets in the Republic of Botswana, including but not limited to geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and permeability testing of the sandstone horizon at depth and its susceptibility to advanced Electric Pulse technologies to increase permeability and yield on roll front geological formations in a sandstone environment, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company has elected not to proceed with the non-brokered private placement announced on January 23, 2025.

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec. The Company also holds the UA92 uranium project, consisting of 7 prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,828 km2 located in central Botswana.