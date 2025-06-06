Lufthansa To Restart Tel Aviv Flights On June 23
The group said in a statement that the decision would affect Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS, Brussels Airlines Eurowings, ITA and Lufthansa Cargo but that“for operational reasons,” the individual airlines would only resume services“gradually.”
“The decision is based on an extensive security analysis and in coordination with the relevant authorities,” it added.
The group suspended its flights to Israel's main airport following a May 4 rocket attack launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, and extended the suspension several times since.
The missile landed near a car park at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport and injured six people, the first time a missile had penetrated the airport perimeter.
The Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since the war in Gaza began in October 2023 with Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on Israel.
The Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but began again after Israel resumed its military campaign in the territory.
The Israeli army has reported several such launches in recent days, with most of the projectiles being intercepted.
