Coordination Headquarters Denies Russian Claims Of Repatriation Of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies
"The statements by representatives of the aggressor state regarding the alleged start of body repatriation or related activities following agreements in Istanbul are not true," the post states.
The coordination headquarters clarified that preparations are still underway for the exchange of seriously ill and wounded individuals, as well as young soldiers and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders.
"Any unilateral statements or actions by representatives of the aggressor state are merely further manipulations on the sensitive and important topic of repatriating our defenders' remains," the statement said.Read also: Ukraine, Russia agree on "all-for-all" swap for two categories of POWs
The headquarters also reiterated its readiness to carry out both repatriation efforts and prisoner exchanges, including a potential "all-for-all" exchange.
On June 2, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. The sides agreed on an "all-for-all" exchange regarding seriously ill prisoners of war and soldiers aged 18 to 25. They also agreed to exchange the bodies of fallen soldiers - 6,000 from each side.
Photo credit: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment