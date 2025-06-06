MENAFN - GetNews)



"“We do not build houses; we build questions-posed in concrete, light, and shadow. This house in Daytona Beach is not a shelter, but an act of philosophical resistance.” - Studio KHORA"Studio KHORA, named a Top 50 Coastal Architect for 10 years, unveils a Minimalist Sea House in Daytona Beach. This contemporary, deconstructive design redefines coastal living through philosophy and form, marking the firm's expansion as leading Top Florida architects, Miami architects, and Daytona Beach architects.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - In a moment both architectural and philosophical, Studio KHORA announces the creation of its newest Minimalist Sea house, now emerging on the shores of Daytona Beach. More than a structure-it is a rupture, a site of interruption-where the Atlantic tide meets Derrida's différance. For a city more often defined by the spectacle of speed and sand, this new work brings something slower, more deliberate: an architectural act of writing that refuses the easy sentence.







The Minimalist Sea – Studio KHORA

Studio KHORA, known for its radical engagement with contemporary design and 10 consecutive years named among the Top 50 Coastal Architects in the U.S. , brings to Daytona Beach not just a house, but a conceptual terrain-a minimalist dwelling in conversation with the sea, the horizon, and the voids of language itself.

The Minimalist Sea house does not announce itself loudly. It withdraws, as all meaning does when pressed. Flat planes, elongated shadows, and glazing that fractures reflection become the signifiers. This home is not built on the land, but against it-resisting the colonial weight of style, choosing instead the suspension of form. It is the anti-symbol to beachfront kitsch.

“We do not design houses,” explains Senior Designer Penna.“We dislocate the expected. We interrupt the grid, just as Derrida interrupts the sentence. What emerges in Daytona is not a home, but a conversation with space that resists closure.”

The implications for Daytona Beach are substantial. In a city that has long embraced the image of tradition and tourism, Studio KHORA brings an intervention. This minimalist house suggests that architecture can be philosophical, that living can be intentional, and that coastal Florida is not merely a backdrop, but a text to be read, and rewritten.

As Top Florida architects , Studio KHORA's reach extends from Fort Lauderdale to Palm Beach, and now, pointedly, into Daytona-a gesture that redefines what a coastal house can mean. Their work continues to shape a contemporary architectural language across the state, including their ongoing influence as leading Miami architects .

For those seeking more than function-for those willing to dwell in meaning-this is the new Florida. And in Daytona Beach, a house has appeared not to be lived in, but to be thought through.