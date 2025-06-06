When Huizhou Craftsmen Meet The World-The Story Of Hefei's Intangible Cultural Heritage Going Global

From June 4th to 5th, Wang Jun, a representative inheritor of Hefei's intangible cultural heritage, and Ding Jian, a paper-cutting craftsman, debuted in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing intangible heritage skills such as cheongsam and paper-cutting for the first time. This marks Hefei's first official organization of intangible heritage "going global," presenting the unique charm of Huizhou culture to the world.

At the Tokyo promotion event, Ding Jian not only demonstrated traditional Luyang paper-cutting techniques but also brought paper-cut works integrating Hefei's scientific and technological landmarks with Japanese architectural landmarks. Wang Jun's Chinese frog buttons and cheongsams became the focus of attention. The frog buttons vividly present the agility and cuteness of Hefei's "city bird," the magpie, with exquisite craftsmanship. The cheongsam surface is specially embroidered with Anhui elements like the Guest-Greeting Pine of Huangshan, which was highly popular among the on-site audience.

When the fingertips of Huizhou craftsmen brush across the Tokyo morning light, intangible heritage is no longer a specimen in a showcase but a flowing cultural poem-sowing seeds in foreign lands, making craftsmanship resonate with the times, and letting tradition recognize the distance. This "dialogue" across mountains and seas, with a calm and determined attitude, conveys the power of cultural confidence to the world and writes a new chapter of civilizational mutual learning.

Planner & Copywriter: Xu Chaozhong,Shu Fang

Videographer: Cao Guodong

Narrator: Han Jie

Video Editor & Publisher: He Shanshan