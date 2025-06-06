UK Minister For The Indo-Pacific Catherine West MP Visits Shield Works In Zhuhai For High-Level Business Roundtable

ZHUHAI, CHINA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, 30th May 2025, Shield Works Precision Manufacturing , part of the C2W Group, proudly hosted Catherine West MP, the UK's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), at its state-of-the-art facility in Zhuhai.Minister West's portfolio includes strengthening the UK's relationships and engagement across the Indo-Pacific region, promoting trade, investment, regional security, and sustainable economic development. Her visit underscores the strategic significance of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the role of British businesses operating within it.Accompanied by Sarah Mann, HM Consul-General at the British Consulate-General Guangzhou, along with senior representatives from the UK's Trade and Investment and Political teams, the visit was organized in collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce South China (BritCham SC).The visit centred on a high-level roundtable hosted at Shield Works, bringing together senior British business leaders from across Zhuhai and the wider GBA to discuss real-world business challenges, evolving opportunities, and pathways to deeper collaboration between the UK Government and the private sector.Key topics discussed included:Current challenges and opportunities for British enterprises in Zhuhai and the GBA;The range of support available from the UK Government to British businesses in China;Strategic collaboration between UK and Chinese partners to drive sustainable growth.The roundtable was held inside Shield Works' modern, vertically integrated smart manufacturing centre; an ideal setting for showcasing UK manufacturing excellence in China. Topics ranged from regional supply chain resilience, foreign investment sentiment, market access, and the need for pragmatic regulatory engagement.“It was an honour to welcome Minister West and her delegation to Shield Works,” said Mark Clayton , Co-founder of Shield Works, Group CFO of the C2W Group, and Chairman of BritCham South China.“The roundtable was a powerful example of what's possible when business and government engage in meaningful dialogue. Our discussions were candid, forward-looking, and rooted in a shared desire to find practical solutions and sustainable growth pathways.”As part of the visit, Mark also presented Minister West with the British Business in China: Position Paper 2025, a strategic document developed by the British Chambers of Commerce across China. The paper outlines regulatory concerns and opportunities, offering policy recommendations designed to create a more level playing field and promote mutual economic benefit.The visit reflects the UK Government's continued commitment to supporting British enterprises in the region and the importance of fostering collaboration in key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and digital transformation.About Shield Works Precision ManufacturingShield Works is a British-owned precision manufacturing company based in Zhuhai, China. As part of the C2W Group, it offers full-service production, assembly, and supply chain solutions with a focus on quality, transparency, and security. With a purpose-built facility and in-house IP protection protocols, Shield Works is redefining how international companies manufacture in China: bringing world-class standards and British business ethics to the heart of the Greater Bay Area.About the British Chamber of Commerce South China (BritCham SC)The British Chamber of Commerce South China is a non-profit, independent organization that supports British business interests in South China, with a footprint covering Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, Hainan, and beyond. Through events, advocacy, and a strong network, BritCham SC serves as a bridge between the British business community and regional stakeholders.About Mark ClaytonMark Clayton is a multi-award-winning CFO, British entrepreneur, social enterprise founder, and senior executive with two decades of experience in China. He is Group CFO and shareholder of C2W Group, Co-Founder of Shield Works, and Chairman of BritCham South China. Mark is also a Knight Officer of the Order of the Knights of Rizal and an active leader in community development through his charitable foundation, Come Together Community (CTC).

