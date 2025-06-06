Champion REIT Presents 'Lupus Reimagined' Art Exhibition, Connecting Community Through Art

HONG KONG, Jun 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (the“ Trust ”) ( Stock Code: 2778 ), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, has partnered with“My Lupus Diary” (MLD), the first multimedia lupus awareness organisation in Hong Kong, and Eaton Club, a premium coworking space providing venue support, to present“Lupus Reimagined” Art Exhibition at its properties. The exhibition features the original artworks of lupus patients, expressing their journey in facing physical and emotional challenges via the universal language of art. This initiative aims to enhance public awareness and understanding of health, diversity and inclusion. The exhibition features diverse artistic expressions including photographs, paintings, headdresses, and installation art pieces for public viewing. A highlight piece is a warrior armour made from two months' worth of medication taken by one of the patients, symbolising how lupus patients, despite requiring long-term medication, remain strong warriors in their battle against the disease.

Champion REIT has long upheld the principles of physical, mental and spiritual health and sustainability, fostering long-term partnerships with the community hoping to harness the synergies from cross-sector collaboration to create a shared social environment. As the principal sponsor of the exhibition, the Trust not only provides a creative platform for patients to express themselves, but also helps enhance public awareness and care for those suffering from rare diseases, as well as fulfilling its corporate responsibility to promote social inclusion.

The“Lupus Reimagined” Art Exhibition features the artistic creations of nine lupus warriors, who showcase their emotional transformation, struggles, and growth through various artistic approaches. A highlight of the exhibition is an art photography series co-created by MLD and four well-known Hong Kong models - Janet Ma, Angie N, Ana R and Amanda S. The models wear headdresses created by the lupus patient, symbolising strength and transformation, visually representing the inner resilience of those living with lupus and inspiring society to reframe how it perceives patients' unique experiences and the value of life.

Ms Sapphire Shen, MLD founder , said,“Our three founders are all lupus patients. We hope to use art as a bridge to break down social stigma and misunderstanding, so that society can truly understand the challenges patients face and the courage they afford, thereby helping build a more empathetic and inclusive society.”

Earlier on May 10 – World Lupus Day, a series of educational talks on the latest lupus treatments and awareness-raising events were hosted at Eaton Club, Three Garden Road. Building on this successful launch, the art exhibition was officially unveiled to the public at Three Garden Road in May and has been moved to the Langham Place Office Tower in June. A special sharing session will be held on 8 June, where founder Ms Sapphire Shen and the participating models will engage with visitors and patients to share their experiences and stories. In recent years, the Langham Place Office Tower has actively promoted the“6 Dimensions Wellness” concept, a new ecosystem with physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual and financial wellness as its core, providing tenants with a comprehensive physical, mental and spiritual health support platform. Langham Place also launched the“6D Wellness” YouTube channel (@6dwellnesslp ) in line with that strategy, inviting professionals and guests to share practical health information every week, injecting positive social value into the community.

Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT , said,“We firmly believe that sustainable business development is inseparable from close community engagement and mutual growth. Thus, the Trust has always prioritised physical, mental and spiritual health, and sustainable development as its core strategies, and has been active in building long-term partnership with the community to promote inclusion and social collaboration. As the venue sponsor of this art exhibition, we hope to offer a platform for different groups to express themselves and gain understanding, allowing more diverse voices to be heard. We will continue to give back to society with concrete actions and contribute to building a more inclusive, harmonious and healthy social environment.”

In recent years, the Trust has actively collaborated with various social organisations to create shared value and achieve mutual success for all parties. It held the first“ESG Week” in 2024, partnering with stakeholders to host activities on climate resilience, social innovation and sustainable living. It has also teamed up with the Fullness Social Enterprises Society to invite local social enterprises showcase innovative solutions addressing social issues, and promote social inclusion, cultural diversity, and cross-sector collaboration. To reinforce its ESG commitment, the Trust will hold its annual flagship event“ESG Gala” in late July this year, featuring a broader range of activities co-created with partners to uphold the core values of physical, mental and spiritual health, while amplifying the voices of diversity and inclusion across the society.

"Lupus Reimagined" 2025 World Lupus Day Art Exhibition

Public Exhibition

Venue: Lobby, 5th Floor, Langham Place Office Tower, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon

Date: 2 June - 30 June 2025

Time: 09:00 - 20:00 (Monday to Sunday)

Public Sharing Session

Venue: Lobby, 5th Floor, Langham Place Office Tower, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon

Date: 8 June 2025

Time: 12:30 - 17:30 (Sunday)

Photo caption :





Connecting the community through art, Champion REIT organised the“Lupus Reimagined” Art Exhibition at Langham Place Office Tower, featuring the original artwork of lupus patients.





The“Lupus Reimagined” Art Exhibition features the artistic creations of nine lupus warriors, who showcase their emotional transformation, struggles, and growth through various artistic approaches.





The installation art piece, crafted from two months' worth of a patient's medication – around 720 pills in total, tells the story of every lupus warrior's battle against the disease.





Artist Ms Christy Cheung poses with her artwork.







Founder of My Lupus Diary, Ms Sapphire Shen discusses the exhibition's artistic vision and inclusive message.

Credits

Presented by My Lupus Diary @mylupusdiary

Producer & Creative Director: Sapphire Shen @shensapphire

Art Director & Photographer: Kim Lo @lamma @klw_hk

Makeup Artist: Kae Li @kae

Hair Stylist: Brian Lee @brianlee_hmua

Special Thanks: Aarya Kalathiya, Crystal. S

About Champion REIT (2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income-producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. The Trust has been awarded the top five-star rating by GRESB since 2023.

Website:

About My Lupus Diary

My Lupus Diary Limited (MLD) was co-founded by three lupus patients in 2017 as an online patient support platform. We share and exchange information, tell our stories, organise activities, build a lupus community and raise awareness of the illness. As a non-profit organisation now, we are committed to improving the quality of life of the lupus community through empowerment, education and advocacy.

