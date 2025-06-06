FIFA President Congratulates Jordan On Historic World Cup Qualification

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has extended congratulations to Jordan following the national football team's historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement shared via the official FIFA president Instagram, Infantino praised Jordan's remarkable journey, commending the team's determination and performance during the qualification campaign.

“Jordan, you have made history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States,” Infantino said.

“Many congratulations on your impressive and successful qualification campaign. I am thrilled to welcome you to a FIFA World Cup for the very first time. You were brilliant during your run to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final in Qatar and certainly deserve this opportunity to take on the world next summer. See you soon on the global stage,” he added.