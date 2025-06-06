Exciting News: Cavendish Farms' Quick Crisp® Wins At The 32Nd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards!
The Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards celebrate the most innovative and high-quality products in the Canadian market. Winning this award is a significant achievement and highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional products to Canadians across the country.
The Quick Crisp® lineup features three products including Potato Tots , Onion Rings , and Slim Steak Cut Fries . These products deliver exceptional taste and provide convenience as they are ready in just five minutes in the air fryer or eight minutes in the oven. They provide consumers with a quick and hassle-free mealtime solution without compromising taste or quality.
"We are thrilled to win the Grand Prix Award for the Quick Crisp lineup, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence," said Julie Levesque, Vice President of Marketing, Cavendish Farms. "These products are a commitment to provide Canadians with premium and delicious potato products and appetizers that fit seamlessly into their busy lifestyles."
Cavendish Farms is committed to innovating top-quality products and making every meal a memorable experience.
About: Cavendish Farms is a family-owned business and is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. The company puts pride, dedication, and a whole lot of know-how into everything it grows, and everything it makes. Cavendish Farms® Quick Crisp products can be found in the frozen section of your favourite grocer across Canada. In most stores, you can expect to find a variety of Cavendish Farms products.
