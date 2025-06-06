Luxury Ecotourism TV Series Wins Prestigious Gold Telly Award

Richard Crawford brings global destinations to life as host of Leave No Trace, blending luxury travel with environmental awareness across all seven continents.

- Richard Crawford, Host of Leave No TraceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Leave No Trace ," the groundbreaking luxury ecotourism television series hosted by Richard Crawford , has been honored with a prestigious Gold Telly Award at the 46th Annual Telly Awards, celebrating excellence in video and television."Leave No Trace" provides viewers an unparalleled journey across all seven continents, highlighting luxurious, eco-friendly tourism experiences in some of the world's most spectacular locations. The series distinguishes itself through captivating storytelling, exquisite cinematography, and Richard Crawford's engaging, charismatic hosting style.Standout episodes from the Gold-winning second season include two flagship episodes in Antarctica, meticulously organized by White Desert. The episodes spotlight the logistical challenges and environmental stewardship required to operate eco-based camps, given stringent regulations mandated by nine nations governing the continent. All biowaste, food waste, and equipment had to be transported out after each season, underscoring the series' dedication to sustainable luxury tourism.Other remarkable episodes from the acclaimed series feature up-close encounters with gorillas in the Congo, exploration of Norway's striking landscapes, Belize's diverse ecosystems, Costa Rica's lush biodiversity, Tasmania's fight against a contagious cancer affecting local wildlife, and a visually arresting journey through Northern Canada."Receiving a Gold Telly Award is a tremendous honor," said host Richard Crawford. "Our aim has always been to celebrate the beauty of our planet through luxurious yet responsible travel. This recognition highlights the importance of our message-luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously."The eagerly anticipated new season of "Leave No Trace" will premiere in July 2025, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. Season 3 promises more exquisite destinations and insightful storytelling, continuing to inspire viewers towards sustainable travel practices.

