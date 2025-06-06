Pixalate's May 2025 APAC Top 100 Google Play Store & Apple App Store Mobile Bundle Ids: 'Carx Drift Racing 2' No. 1 On Google Play Store In China, 'Terabox' Leads In India On Apple App & Google Play Stores
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1193508329
|- Number Games
|Easybrain Ltd
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|1369521645
|Words of Wonders: Crossword
|FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
Singapore - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|Vita Mahjong
|Vita Studio.
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
Japan - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|579581125
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1502193377
|トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに!お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ
|GeoTechnologies, Inc.
Japan - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|TownWiFi byGMO
|GMOタウンWiFi
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
|トリマ-移動してポイントが貯まる。歩くだけでお小遣い稼ぎ
|GeoTechnologies, Inc.
China - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|450722833
|ibis Paint X
|ibis inc.
|500962489
|Spider ▻ Solitaire
|PeopleFun CG, LLC
|1196764367
|Words With Friends Word Game
|Zynga Inc.
China - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|CarX Drift Racing 2
|CarX Technologies
|FR Legends
|TWIN TURBO GAMES
|Ball Sort Puzzle - Color Game
|Guru Puzzle Game
India - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1509453185
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|FLEXTECH INC.
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|360466413
|Cricbuzz Live Cricket Scores
|Akuate Internet Services Pvt Ltd
India - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker
|Truecaller
|PhonePe UPI, Payment, Recharge
|PhonePe
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025)
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) China Apple App Store ) &(Google Play Store ) Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...
