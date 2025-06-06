FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Has Qualified So Far And How Qualification Works In 48-Team Format?

Seven teams have already secured their spots in the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, including co-hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico. Regional qualifying is underway across the globe, with various stages and play-offs determining the remaining participants.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams, the qualification process has become more complex. Here's a breakdown of the current state of play across different regions.

Qualified teams

So far, seven teams have secured their spots in the 2026 World Cup:

1. Argentina (South America) 2. Japan (Asia) 3. Iran (Asia) 4. Uzbekistan (Asia) 5. South Korea (Asia) 6. Jordan (Asia) 7. New Zealand (Oceania)

Host nations

As co-hosts, the United States, Canada, and Mexico have automatically qualified for the tournament.

Regional qualification update

- Africa: Nine spots available, with no teams qualified yet. Qualification takes place across nine groups, with group winners advancing automatically and the best four runners-up entering play-offs.

- Asia: Eight spots available, with five teams already qualified (Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Jordan). The remaining three spots will be determined through play-offs.

- Europe: 16 spots available, with no teams qualified yet. Qualifying consists of 12 groups, with group winners advancing automatically and second-placed teams entering play-offs.

- South America: Six spots available, with Argentina already qualified. The remaining five spots are currently occupied by Ecuador, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, and Colombia.

- Americas: Six spots available (excluding host nations), with no teams qualified yet. The format consists of six five-team groups, with the top two teams advancing to the third round.

- Oceania: One spot available, with New Zealand already qualified. The runner-up, New Caledonia, will participate in the intercontinental play-offs.

Intercontinental play-offs

The intercontinental play-offs will determine the final two teams to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The play-offs will feature six teams, with the top two teams receiving a bye to the finals. The remaining four teams will compete in two semi-finals, with the winners advancing to face the top two teams.