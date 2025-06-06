26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Judicial Custody Extended, Court Seeks Health Report From Tihar Authorities

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana, with his next court production scheduled for July 9. Citing security concerns, he was presented before the court via a virtual mode.

Tahawwur Rana's Judicial Custody

During the hearing, his counsel raised concerns regarding his health during his Judicial Custody. Noting this, Additional Sessions Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh directed Tihar authorities to submit a status report on the matter by June 9.

During the hearing, Tahawwur Rana personally addressed the court, requesting a hearing aid due to a medical issue affecting his ears.

The same court last week also scheduled to hear on June 9 a plea filed by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, seeking permission to communicate with his family members.

Tahawwur Rana's handwriting samples

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana, who was recently extradited from the United States.

He provided handwriting specimens by writing various alphabets and numerical characters. Advocate Piyush Sachdev, his legal aid counsel, confirmed that Rana fully complied with the court's directive to submit these samples. The Special NIA Court has previously allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to obtain voice and handwriting samples of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana was recently extradited to India from the United States.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks evidence

Earlier, NIA informed the court that Rana had been confronted with a substantial volume of records and evidence related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The agency argued that further custody was necessary to complete his interrogation. The NIA also argued that Rana had been evasive during questioning and was not cooperating with the investigation.

The agency emphasised the need for further custodial interrogation to extract crucial information related to his alleged involvement in the attacks. In the legal proceedings concerning Tahawwur Rana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was represented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann. On the other hand, Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, from Legal Services, defended Rana in the matter.

However, Rana's counsel opposed the extension of his remand, contending that additional custodial interrogation was unwarranted. Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States earlier this month in connection with his purported role in the deadly 2008 terror strike on Mumbai.

Following his extradition, he was placed under the NIA's custody in New Delhi, where investigators continue to probe his suspected links to the perpetrators of the attacks. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed the lives of over 170 people and left hundreds injured. Rana's extradition and subsequent interrogation are part of India's ongoing efforts to bring all conspirators of the attacks to justice.