Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Euro Area GDP Rises By 0.6 Pct, Employment Remains Stable


2025-06-06 10:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 6 (KUNA) -- The seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.6 percent in both the euro area and the European Union during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.
GDP had recorded growth of 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.4 percent in the EU during the fourth quarter of 2024, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) reported on Friday.
On an annual basis, GDP increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and 1.6 percent in the EU during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively in the previous quarter.
Among the EU member states for which data is available, Ireland recorded the highest quarterly GDP growth at 9.7 percent, followed by Malta at 2.1 percent and Cyprus at 1.3 percent.
Declines were recorded in Luxembourg (-0.1 percent), Slovenia (-0.8 percent), and both Denmark and Portugal (-0.5 percent each). (end)
