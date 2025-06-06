Dr. Manuel E. Abella And Abella Heart Have Received The Coveted 2025 Threebestrated® Award

Dr. Manuel Abella

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Every year, ThreeBestRatedidentifies the top performers across various fields and recognizes them with their 'award of excellence.' This recognition is not handed out lightly. Their rigorous evaluation process named 50-Point Inspection evaluates every business based on their reviews, ratings, experience, and more to identify the best. The business that comes on top of the analysis process secures a spot on their row and earns the crown as one of top three businesses in that locality.This year, Dr. Abella, a highly respected cardiologist from Miami, practicing for over 40 years has received this prestigious award. This award reinforces his unwavering commitment to excellence, patient-centered care, and outstanding contributions to the field of cardiology.Dr. Manuel E. Abella - A Renowned Cardiologist in MiamiDr. Abella is board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease. The foundation of his reputation has been built on the wealth of experience and knowledge he gained through the years.In the four decades of his career, Dr. Abella has served various roles, including Chief of Cardiology, Chief of Critical Care and Chief of Cardiac Cath Lab. He also serves as mentor for aspiring fellows in the field and serves on the admissions interview panel. He has won numerous awards and accolades, including:>>“America's Top Physicians” in Cardiology 2003>> Strathmore's Who's Who Honors – Lifetime Member>> The Best Doctors in America in - 2009 – 2010>> Trademark Who's Who Top Doctors Honors Edition – 2014>> Internist Miami Award – 2014What sets him part...>> Personalized Care: Dr. Abella is deeply committed to building doctor-patient relationships. This is evident in the fact that all of his patients have access to his personal phone number-which enables him to maintain direct communication with his patients. This also fosters trust and delivers seamless, coordinated care to each patient.>> Patient-Centric Approach: He stresses on the patient-oriented services. With this in mind, he truly spends quality time with each patient to listen to and understand their concerns and tailors his treatment plans accordingly. This level of personalized care guarantees high-quality treatment and ensures every visit is more than just a routine check-up, but a meaningful interaction where patients feel heard, valued, and empowered in their health journey.>> Round-the-Clock Support: Dr. Abella provides same-day appointments, priority appointments, medical referrals, follow-up office visits and 24/7 support to his patients. He also provides access to both himself and nurse practitioners.>> Focus on Preventive Care: One of the main goals of Dr. Abella is to promote the well-being of his patients, while emphasizing disease prevention. He offers his patients health screenings, and educates them on health-related issues and prevention measures.>> Insurance is accepted: Dr. Abella accepts major insurance plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Cigna, United Healthcare, and Medicare. For patients with Medicare Advantage plans, coverage is also available through providers like Careplus, Preferred Care Partners, and Simply Healthcare.Dr. Abella and his skilled team are adept at treating a range of conditions from acute conditions to chronic conditions. Besides specializing in Cardiology, Dr. Abella's practice also includes advanced treatment for spider veins, varicose veins, sclerotherapy, venous reflux disease, vein ablation, and VeneSeal (minimally invasive varicose veins treatment). In addition, they provide vaccinations, health screenings, treatment to gastrointestinal infections and treatment for women's health issues. For more information or to get in touch with him, visit abellaheart .

