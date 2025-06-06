Mr. Splash Car Wash, An Argosy Portfolio Company, Announces Strategic Partnership With NBA Stars Giannis & Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Michael Carter-Williams

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration builds on Argosy's December 2024 partnership with Mr. Splash, a rapidly growing express car wash chain in Central Wisconsin. It further highlights the Company's dedication to expanding its community-centered car wash presence across Wisconsin, while pursuing its mission of setting a new industry standard through great service, innovative solutions, and a meaningful impact on local communities.

As part of the agreement, The Splash Squad will participate in promotional efforts, including appearances at site openings, charity events, and social media engagement. Giannis Antetokounmpo who has spent his entire NBA career in Wisconsin, is a natural fit to represent Mr. Splash's growth in the state.

"We're not just investing in a brand - we're investing in people," said Giannis Antetokounmpo. "Mr. Splash has a strong foundation, and we're excited to grow that impact across the communities that mean so much to us."

"Giannis, Thanasis, and Michael bring more than star power-they bring values that align with our mission of delivering exceptional service with community at the core," said Jeff Joos, CEO of Mr. Splash. "We're excited to team up and expand our reach in a fun, authentic way."

As this partnership grows, so does the shared commitment to the people and communities that have been there for Mr. Splash. To celebrate, Mr. Splash Unlimited Members will have opportunities to win signed memorabilia and tickets to see Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We're excited to partner with The Splash Squad. With our 100-Day Plan and VAMTM initiatives in motion, we're focused on driving growth through strategic acquisitions, brand enhancement, and operational improvements. We believe this partnership will be a key catalyst in taking Mr. Splash to the next level," said Jack Nugent, Partner at Argosy Private Equity.

The Splash Squad's involvement reflects a unique blend of business and brand alignment. We believe the athletes' engagement helps enhance visibility, strengthen local ties, and can drive Mr. Splash's continued expansion in Wisconsin markets.

About Mr. Splash

Founded in 2019, Mr. Splash is a rapidly growing express car wash chain operating six locations across Dane and Rock Counties in Wisconsin, proudly serving the Greater Madison area. With two additional sites opening by the end of 2025, Mr. Splash is committed to delivering fast, affordable, and eco-friendly washes. Leveraging premium equipment and products, Mr. Splash offers a consistently high-quality experience. The company prides itself on exceptional customer service and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility-raising the bar for what clean, green, and convenient looks like.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to growing and professionalizing U.S. manufacturing and business services companies, often family or founder owned. For nearly 30 years, Argosy Private Equity has partnered with more than 135 investments, focusing on companies with $3 to $10 million of EBITDA and substantial potential to grow. Argosy manages a diverse portfolio across six funds and over $1.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024.

