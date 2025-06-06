Novoaglobal® And City Of Chiefland Partner To Enhance School Zone Safety With Automated Speed Enforcement

Automated Enforcement in School Zone

City of Chiefland, Florida Logo

NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal to Provide First Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program in Levy County

- Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobalCHIEFLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NovoaGlobal, a leading provider of advanced traffic safety and enforcement technology, is proud to announce that it has entered into a contract with the City of Chiefland, Florida to implement and manage a new Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Program. This program is the first School Zone Speed Enforcement Program in Levy County.This initiative is part of the city's ongoing commitment to improve road safety and reduce speeding in designated school zones. Excessive speeding has become an increasing concern in Chiefland, endangering students, families, and the broader community. The new program will use automated photo enforcement technology to identify and deter speeding violations in school zones, areas where children are most at risk.“By deploying this system, the City of Chiefland is taking proactive steps to create a safer environment for its residents,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.“We are honored to support their efforts in protecting students and reducing dangerous driving behavior.”The presence of automated enforcement will serve as a strong deterrent to speeding and promote safer driving habits-particularly during school zone beacon times and school hours, when vulnerable road users are most present.NovoaGlobal has successfully implemented similar programs in municipalities across Florida and the country, helping communities save lives through intelligent traffic safety solutions.

Matina Vourvopoulos

NovoaGlobal, Inc.

+1 888-666-4218 ext. 3

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.