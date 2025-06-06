Servus Credit Union And Working Group Announce Halal Mortgage For Albertans
|Servus Credit Union
|Government of Alberta
|CIFB
|CUDGC
|Erin Dalton
|Maria Breeze
|Adam Bensaid
|...
|...
|...
|...
|1-825-402-0740
|780-415-4855
|825-777-0460
|1-800-661-0351
| Servushalal.ca
Servus.ca
About Servus Credit Union Ltd.
Servus Credit Union has recently merged with connectFirst Credit Union. The resulting entity has served Albertans for over 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. The financial institution has 147 branches in 80 communities throughout the province as well as options for online and mobile banking. For more information about Servus, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit . Servus Halal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Servus Credit Union Ltd. For more information about Servus Halal visit .
About CIFB
The Canadian Islamic Finance Board (CIFB) is an initiative led by Al Rashid Mosque, Canada's first mosque and a trusted voice in Muslim community leadership. CIFB is a non profit organization established in cooperation with Muslim communities across Alberta including Edmonton, Calgary, Fort MacMurray and others to support delivering Islamic-compliant financial products that meet the spiritual and practical needs of Canadian Muslims. CIFB is led by Canadian Islamic scholars specializing in Islamic finance who deliver advisory, training, Shariah Audit and certification services. CIFB ensures financial offerings align with the ethical principles of Islamic finance. CIFB plays a key role in enabling equitable access to homeownership while upholding regulatory and religious standards.
About Alberta Treasury Board and Finance
The Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance is responsible for budget, planning and reporting, financial management and the administration of tax and revenue programs. The ministry also provides policy and regulatory oversight for Alberta's financial, securities, insurance and pension sectors.
About Credit Union Deposit Guarantee Corporation (CUDGC)
Our role as the credit union regulator is to guarantee deposits with Alberta credit unions and provide risk-based regulatory oversight. To do this, we ensure Alberta credit unions, as well as the products they offer, comply with the Credit Union Act while enabling innovative products and services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment