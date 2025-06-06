HIVE Digital Ramps Up Bitcoin Mining With 58% Hashrate Jump In May: Retail Finds No Reason To Cheer
Data center builder and operator HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) has reached a major breakthrough in its global Bitcoin mining operations, with a substantial performance increase in May 2025.
The company reported that it now operates with a mining capacity surpassing 10 Exahash per second (EH/s), an increase from 6 EH/s at the end of the prior quarter.
This growth, which includes a 58% surge in peak hashrate from April to May, was primarily driven by the activation of HIVE's new 100-megawatt hydro-powered facility in Paraguay.
The company said that the plant played a critical role in its push for energy-efficient and sustainable Bitcoin mining.
HIVE utilizes 100% hydroelectric power in its data centers, which supports both crypto mining and artificial intelligence workloads.
The firm is aiming to reach a hashrate of 11.5 EH/s by the end of June, keeping it on pace for its ambitious 25 EH/s target by the fourth quarter of 2025.
In May, the company mined 139 Bitcoin, averaging about 4.5 BTC per day. HIVE maintained an average network hashrate of 8.5 EH/s throughout the month and peaked at 10.4 EH/s.
Their mining fleet also continued to operate efficiently, maintaining a steady output of roughly 20 joules per terahash (J/TH), while production per EH/s reached 16.4 BTC.
“Crossing 10 EH/s has already lifted our daily production to over 5 BTC. With our fleet targeting 18 EH/s this summer, we're on track to exceed 8 BTC per day, said President and CEO, Aydin Kilic.
“With 25 EH/s by Q4, we expect to produce over 12 BTC per day and lower our production cost to under $50,000 per Bitcoin, with Bitcoin difficulty at 127T and a target fleet efficiency of 17.5 J/TH.”
The company now accounts for over 1% of the global Bitcoin network's total hashrate share.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HIVE remained in 'bearish' territory.HIVE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:30 p.m. ET on June 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
HIVE stock has lost over 36% year-to-date and over 38% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
