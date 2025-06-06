Del Llano Farms Partners With Frites Street To Become The First National Fry Brand To Utilize 100% Seedless Oil

Seedless oils are naturally pure without chemical processing and harmful effects to the environment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On trend with current initiatives to identify healthier alternatives to seed oils, Del Llano Farms announced an agreement with Frites Street , the chef-trusted frozen fry brand known for its clean-label Belgian-style fries, who converted their entire food operations to Tropical High Oleic Oil, making it the first national fry manufacturer in the U.S. to go 100% Seedless Oil.

Del Llano Farms is a leading producer of tropical seedless Non-GMO RSPO Certified, Kosher, High Oleic Olein Oil with its farms in Colombia, South America. Frites Street fries are served in restaurants across the country.

Under the agreement, Frites Street, will now exclusively utilize the seedless oil for the initial preparation of its nationally renowned french fries, and sell Del Llano Farm Seedless oils to its culinary customers to be used for cooking in their commercial kitchens. Frites Street fries are also Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher, and Gluten-Free. And now, they will be 100% Seed Oil Free.

"Frites Street's mission has always been to give professional chefs the highest quality fry that does not cut corners and goes beyond the potato, and this partnership with Del Llano Farms for seedless oil helps us achieve that promise," said Flip Isard, founder of Frites Street. "Using seedless oil from Del Llano Farms allows us to level up and innovate responsibly from start to finish. From our sourcing to our processes, our customers can feel confident they are receiving the best fries that are healthier and taste great, while also respecting the planet."

Del Llano Farms' oils are non-GMO, as well as rich in heart-healthy oleic acid, natural antioxidants, and rich in Vitamin E, making it a better choice for frying, and a smarter choice for chefs looking to align with clean-label menus and healthier alternatives like Frites Street Fries.

"Seedless oil is quickly gaining popularity thanks to its health benefits and superior taste with no chemicals and no shortcuts," said Roberto Herrera, CEO of Del Llano Farms. "Del Llano Farms has made a long-term commitment to regenerative agriculture and is committed to sustainability and transparency for our customers, and the public."

Del Llano Farms is a fifth-generation regenerative farm in Colombia, with its non-seed oils grown without deforestation. Certified by both RSPO and ISCC, the global standard in sustainability for the harvesting of palm oil, participating in the national- zero deforestation agreement, the farms run on renewable biomass and methane capture systems, making them energy independent and Carbon Negative/Climate Positive.

Arizona-based S&K Oil Sales is the distributor for Del Llano Farms' oil in North America and is credited with introducing the health-centric seedless oil to Frites Street. Since the 1960s, the Herrera family has cultivated tropical fruit on previously transformed grasslands in Eastern Llanos, never in deforested land ensuring a stable habitat for wildlife, all while growing Del Llano Farms.

About Frites Street

Founded in Arizona, Frites Street produces premium frozen fries for chefs who do not settle. Trusted by Michelin-starred restaurants and award-winning chefs, the company is reimagining what a frozen fry can be - healthier, better tasting with fewer ingredients, better sourcing, and no seed oils.

About Del Llano Farms (Del Llano Alto Oleico)

Founded in Colombia, South America in 1965, Del Llano Farms' fully integrated operations span thousands of acres across Guaicaramo and Hacienda La Cabaña regenerative estates. Del Llano Farms is known for its sustainable approach in producing high-yield, non-GMO hybrid High Oleic palms that are rich in oleic acid and natural antioxidants.

