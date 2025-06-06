SUNCAR TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA ), an innovative leader in cloud-based, software-focused B2B auto eInsurance and auto services in China, today announced that members of the Company will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 10th, 2025, 9:00am ET

Location: Virtual



Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 12th, 2025, 8:30am ET

Location: Virtual

WeBull EV Stock Webinar

Date: Tuesday, June 24th, 2:00pm ET

Location: Virtual

Interested investors should contact their sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one or group meetings.

For presentation times, live webcast links, and materials, please visit the Events & Presentation section of the Company's investor relations website at .

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: .

Contact Information:

SunCar:

Investor Relations: Ms. Hui Jiang

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Investor Relations

Tom Cook

Managing Director

ICR

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SunCar Technology Group Inc.

