New Book Gently Connects With Readers Through Honest Emotions

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Beyond Happy & Sad: The Seventy Different Emotions” is now availableA newly published book , Beyond Happy & Sad: The Seventy Different Emotions, offers readers something quiet, real, and deeply human. It is not a guide, and it does not try to explain feelings. Instead, it gives readers space to sit with their emotions; however those emotions may come.The book is written in short, gentle reflections. Each piece speaks about a different emotion, in a way that feels familiar and soft. The writing is simple, and the message is clear. It is okay to feel things. It is okay not to have all the answers. And most of all, it is okay to feel different from others.A Message for Anyone Who Has Ever Felt Too MuchThe book was written for people who sometimes feel like their emotions are too heavy or too hard to explain. It may speak to someone going through a time of change, heartbreak, loneliness, or confusion. It may also reach someone who simply wants to feel seen and heard, even if only through a few quiet pages.There is no one kind of reader for whom this book is made. It can be read by anyone who feels deeply and wants a calm space to think about their own feelings. The reflections are written in plain words and everyday thoughts, which makes the book easy to connect with.Written from Real ExperiencesThe author, Sheikha, began writing at the age of 17. For her, writing was a way to understand her own feelings. It helped her make sense of things she could not always say out loud. Over time, she found that others connected with the words she shared. That is how the book slowly came to life.Sheikha works in the cybersecurity field and also teaches part-time. Her background is in information technology and project management, but writing has always been a personal outlet. This book is not about being an expert. It is about being honest.No Big Promises, Just Honest WordsThis is not a book filled with lessons or advice. It is not about fixing problems or changing who someone is. Instead, it is about sitting with emotions and knowing that they are part of being human. Whether someone feels joy, sadness, peace, regret, or something they cannot quite name, the book offers a kind place to feel it.Readers have shared that the book feels real and comforting. It does not try to sound perfect or polished. It just speaks to the heart, in a voice that feels close.Why This Book Feels DifferentUnlike many books that focus only on happiness or sadness, this one gives space to many emotions. There are seventy in total, each shared in its own simple way. The writing does not follow a formula. It follows feeling. And that is what makes it different.The author did not write this book with publishing in mind. It started as a way to let things out. But after seeing how others related to the words, it felt right to share it more widely.Now AvailableBeyond Happy & Sad: The Seventy Different Emotions is now available . It is for anyone who wants a quiet companion during emotional times. It is a reminder that no one is alone in how they feel, even when those feelings are hard to describe.

