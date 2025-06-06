Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Tea Industry Charts New Economic Course

2025-06-06 08:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a global economy increasingly shaped by sustainability, regional heritage, and the return to authentic agricultural products, Azerbaijan's tea industry is quietly carving out a meaningful niche. Though modest in scale compared to global giants, Azerbaijan's tea production and export activity reflect a valuable blend of tradition, economic diversification, and regional identity. According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 3,602 tons of tea in the first four months of 2025. While this represents a slight year-on-year decrease of...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

