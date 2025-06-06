Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lutsk Hotel Hosting Ukraine's Athletics Team Members Comes Under Russian Attack


2025-06-06 08:06:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Athletic Federation reported this on Instagram, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, athletes from the Ukrainian national team, who are in Lutsk for the Ukrainian team championship, came under Russian fire," the report says.

The Federation recalled that Russia had fired six missiles and 15 Shahed drones at residential neighborhoods and the city center. Among the targets hit during the attack, which lasted from 1:00 to 6:00, was a hotel where part of the Ukrainian team, including the main squad, was staying. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the athletes.

Read also: Chernihiv in blackout following latest attac

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this night Russia launched against Ukraine a combined air raid using 452 air attack weapons, including Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. The defense forces neutralized 406 of the incoming targets. In Lutsk, at least 15 people were injured as a result of the Russian terrorist attack, a residential building, administrative buildings, and civil infrastructure production facilities were damaged, including a furniture workshop and repair sites.

Screenshot

