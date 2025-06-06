403
SEREKO Celebrates Two Years Of Disrupting Indian Beauty Norm With Over 75,000 Users
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 6th, 2025 – SEREKO, India's first psychodermatology skincare brand, turns two this month, marking a journey that's as revolutionary as it is results-driven. In a beauty landscape crowded with symptom-chasing solutions, SEREKO has emerged as a science-first disruptor, addressing the root cause of recurring skin issues: stress.
Born from founder Malvika Jain's insight-witnessing a loved one's skin clear up only after receiving anxiety treatment-SEREKO was built on the belief that healthy skin starts with a calm mind. The brand's foundation in psychodermatology, a globally emerging field that connects mental well-being with skin health, has redefined how Indian consumers approach skincare. While the Indian market remains largely untapped in this space, SEREKO has already claimed its position as a category leader. Each SEREKO product is thoughtfully crafted to reflect the brand's core philosophy-powered by NeuroCalm®, a proprietary, science-backed blend developed over two years to visibly calm stressed skin and support overall skin well-being.
"At SEREKO, we truly believe that when you feel good, you look good. Skincare, to us, isn't just about glowing skin-it's also about helping you feel calmer, less stressed, and more at ease in your skin. It's about taking care of your mind and your skin together," says Malvika Jain, founder of SEREKO.
To celebrate its second anniversary, SEREKO has launched its biggest-ever sale, from June 5th to 8th, with offers including:
Up to 20% off Sitewide
Up to 25 % off on skincare bundles
Complimentary Face Lifting Gua Sha & Depuffing Ice Globes on orders above ₹999 & ₹1999, respectively
Free samples, additional discounts and community giveaways
With over 75,000 users and 1 lakh+ units sold, SEREKO isn't just another startup-it's a skincare movement. The brand has already won accolades, including IREC x D2C Debutant Brand of the Year and Images Most Admired D2C Launch. Adding to their list, they've been selected as finalists for the Nykaa & NIV Beauty & You Awards in the grow category.
Available across 13 online marketplaces, including Nykaa, Amazon and Blinkit. SEREKO is also expanding its portfolio into body care later this year. However, beyond product innovation, the brand's impact is deeply rooted in community care, like mental health drives and therapy access campaigns.
From a bold idea sparked by empathy to a fast-scaling brand with a strong scientific spine, SEREKO continues to redefine what skincare looks like, feels like, and means.
