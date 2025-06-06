LGI Homes Opens Lake Gallagher Estates In Dover, Florida, With Premium Homes On Expansive Lots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOVER, Fla., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is proud to announce the opening of Lake Gallagher Estates, a stunning new community offering an exclusive selection of 26 spacious, upgraded homes in Hillsborough County. Lake Gallagher Estates blends Dover, Florida's peaceful, small-town atmosphere with the convenience of being just minutes from Brandon and Tampa.

Every home at Lake Gallagher Estates sits on an expansive lot, each spanning a minimum of 3⁄4 of an acre, providing plenty of space for outdoor living and activities. Most of the homesites are positioned along the private community lake, offering serene water views and a sense of peaceful seclusion.

Nestled just off FL-574, residents will enjoy easy access to a variety of shopping centers, diverse dining options, and top-rated schools, making it an ideal choice for families seeking both privacy and everyday accessibility. Located just half of a mile away, Dover District Park provides a welcoming outdoor space for families, complete with a lake, playground, picnic areas, walking trails, and athletic facilities.

Each home at Lake Gallagher Estates showcases LGI Homes' CompleteHome PlusTM package, a thoughtfully curated collection of high-end finishes and upgrades. In the kitchen, homeowners will enjoy stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances including a french door refrigerator with an ice maker and two-tier freezer, an electric freestanding oven with a convenient storage drawer, and a quiet stainless-steel dishwasher. The kitchen also features stunning quartz countertops that are both scratch- and chip-resistant, an undermount sink, a MOEN® faucet with Power BoostTM technology, white tile backsplash, and 42-inch upper cabinets in a sophisticated stone-gray finish with crown moulding.

Throughout the interior of the home, additional features include ceramic tile flooring with a wood-look design, fade- and stain-resistant carpet in the bedrooms, two-panel doors, two-inch faux wood blinds on all operable windows, and designer Seagull® lighting fixtures. Other interior features include a Honeywell® programmable thermostat, a Wi-Fi-enabled LiftMaster® garage door opener, and sleek matte black door hardware by Kwikset®. The bathrooms are equally impressive, offering beautifully tiled shower surrounds with decorative accent insets.

Exterior highlights include brick-paved driveways, walkways, and lanais that add curb appeal and durability, as well as professional front yard landscaping. Homes also feature stylish, black-framed windows and sliding glass doors, along with impressive eight-foot-tall, 3⁄4-lite front doors that create a welcoming entrance.

Floor Plans at Lake Gallagher Estates:

Cedar Key:

3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2-Car Garage | 1,680 Sq. Ft. | From $594,900



Lido Key

4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2-Car Garage | 1,979 Sq. Ft. | From $637,900



Siesta Key

4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2-Car Garage | 2,207 Sq. Ft. | From $672,900



Palm Beach

5 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 3-Car Garage | 2,409 Sq. Ft. | From $699,900



Customers interested in purchasing a home at Lake Gallagher Estates are encouraged to call the community at (844) 459-8872 ext. 463 or visit LGIHomes.com/LakeGallagherEstates .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

