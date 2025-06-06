Dancing On Ice Star Colin Grafton Embraces Bold New Role In Queer Thriller 'Nosebleed'

Colin Grafton is 'truly so excited' to make his acting debut in Nosebleed (Photo: Zack Zerbe)

From Ice Rinks to the Silver Screen: Grafton Continues to Break Boundaries

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Professional figure skater, model, and performer Colin Grafton is set to take on a compelling role in Nosebleed, a bold and unflinching new film from multi award-winning British writer-director Gage Oxley. Described as a“psychosexual queer thriller that blends fantasy and reality,” Nosebleed delves into the darkest corners of the digital world and the human psyche – where obsession, desire and technology collide. The project marks a significant step in Grafton's evolving career, aligning with his recent public coming out in February 2024.

Grafton, known for his achievements on the ice – including reaching the finale and making history on Dancing on Ice with partner The Vivienne. His transition into acting with Nosebleed signifies a bold move into new creative territory.

In Nosebleed, Grafton portrays a character navigating the complexities of celebrity, identity, and digital intimacy; resonating with Grafton's own journey of self-discovery and authenticity.

“I am truly so excited to be a part of Nosebleed! This role is deeply personal for me. As someone who's spent much of my life performing, I'm drawn to stories that explore what happens when the performance stops - when we're left with the truth of who we are,” says Grafton.“Nosebleed is raw, provocative, and unafraid, and that's exactly the kind of work I am excited to make my acting debut in.”

Writer and Director Gage Oxley adds,“Nosebleed was born out of an urgent need to interrogate how intimacy, masculinity, and identity are being reshaped (and sometimes broken) by the digital spaces we inhabit. The research for this project took me deep into the worlds of content moderation, deepfake culture, and the increasingly blurred line between reality and performance. From the outset, I knew this story had to be raw, unflinching, and deeply human. Colin brings that unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the screen - and his personal journey really enriches the character in profound ways."

The film stars Adam Wadsworth (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End; Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's Globe) as Victor, a magnetic anti-hero viewers won't be able to look away from. He is joined by Elliot Bird (Eric for Netflix, Masters of the Air for Apple TV+) with a stellar creative team including cinematographer Matthew Bates (Electric Love for Netflix, Glaciers for BFI, and Iris Prize Best British Film nominee for Poof) and intimacy coordination from Eleanor Hodson (A Series of Light for Amazon Prime, Me and the Witch for Channel 4).

Tony-Nominated Executive Producer Jim Head (Romeo + Juliet, Broadway; Brokeback Mountain, West End) and Associate Producer Jim Kierstead, a six-time Emmy and Tony Award-winning producer (Cabaret, West End; Hadestown, Broadway; Kinky Boots, Broadway, Toronto, West End), bring transatlantic clout to the project.

Nosebleed is currently in development, going into production later this year with plans for a festival debut and wider release in 2026.

With its haunting visuals, subversive gaze, and visceral portrayal of intimacy and vulnerability, Nosebleed promises to be one of the most daring explorations of contemporary queer identity and digital dystopia in recent British cinema. Not for the faint-hearted – but for those ready to confront what lies beneath the surface – brave audiences will be rewarded.

