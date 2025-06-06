North America $1.14 Bn Superconducting Wire Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts And Opportunities 2020-2024 & 2025-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Report Scope
Key Market Players
- American Superconductor Corporation Superconductor Technologies Inc. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Southwire Company, LLC Nexans S.A. Hitachi Ltd. HTS-110 Ltd.
North America Superconducting Wire Market, By Application:
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging Particle Accelerators Power Cables Fault Current Limiters Superconducting Magnets
North America Superconducting Wire Market, By Material Type:
- High-Temperature Superconductors Low-Temperature Superconductors Iron-Based Superconductors Cuprate Superconductors
North America Superconducting Wire Market, By End-User Industry:
- Healthcare Energy Transportation Telecommunications
North America Superconducting Wire Market, By Country:
- United States Canada Mexico
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
North American Superconducting Wire Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment