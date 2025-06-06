Truth - Single Art

Reese Goode Releases Second Single"Truth" - Title Track from Upcoming Debut EP

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reese Goode Releases Second Single“Truth,” - Title Track from Upcoming Debut EP

Announces First-Ever Hometown Headline Show at the Armadillo Palace in Houston, TX.

Listen to“Take It Back” | Pre-save Reese's Debut EP, Truth

Los Angeles, CA (June 6, 2025) - Country artist Reese Goode's second single release from her forthcoming debut EP, Truth, is a powerful anthem about reclaiming your self-worth. This title track explores that all-too-familiar feeling of insignificance, then to realize you don't need to fit into anyone else's box.

Born and raised in Texas, 17-year-old Reese Goode has built her musical foundation on a deep love of singing, guitar, and storytelling. She draws inspiration from country icons like Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert, and her sound pays tribute to the genre while pushing it forward.

Produced by Don Miggs (Dolly Parton, Mick Fleetwood) and written by Reese, "Truth" blends driving acoustic guitars with hard-hitting drums and a fierce vocal performance. "With echoes of 2000s-era revenge anthems, it builds from a simmering verse to a bold, electrifying chorus."

"Truth" is about standing strong in your identity, even when the world around you tries to force you into a mold." says Reese. "But then comes the shift: the moment you realize that you know exactly who you are"

Reese will be headlining her very first all ages show at the Armadillo Palace in Houston, TX, on July 11, 2025. Tickets are available now.





Truth Lyric Video

