Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Navrachana Innovation Foundation-Supported Tech Startup Wins Third Prize At National Indiaai I4C Cyberguard AI Hackathon

Navrachana Innovation Foundation-Supported Tech Startup Wins Third Prize At National Indiaai I4C Cyberguard AI Hackathon


2025-06-06 07:07:05
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara | June 6, 2025: In a moment of pride for Vadodara and Gujarat's innovation network, Voldebug Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a Cybersecurity Startup incubated under Navrachana Innovation Foundation has won Third Prize at the prestigious IndiaAI I4C CyberGuard AI Hackathon – a national-level competition organized by the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The event formed as a part of the national initiative“IndiaAI – Make AI in India, Make AI Work for India” was led by Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. The event was held in New Delhi on May 30, 2025.

The hackathon brought together some of India's brightest minds to develop AI-driven solutions aimed at enhancing the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Key challenge areas included Automated classification of cybercrime complaints, Detection of evolving cybercrime trends and patterns. It also focused on Interpretation of complex data inputs such as handwritten FIRs, screenshots, and voice recordings Among hundreds of entries, Voldebug's solution stood out for its innovation and practical application. The award-winning team from young innovators Meet Bisht(Team Lead), Rohit Ganaka and Yukta Chauhan from Voldebug Innovations Pvt. Ltd. got 3 lacs of funds.

"We are immensely proud of Voldebug's achievement at the national level. This recognition validates our vision to support transformative innovations that can shape the future of India's digital infrastructure. The achievement emphasizes the growing strength of Vadodara's startup system, particularly through the support of encouraging mediums such as Navrachana Innovation Foundation which is a Section 8 company of Navrachana University committed to nurturing innovations and converting ideas into market-ready products. As part of its mission, the Foundation's Incubation Studio offers mentorship, infrastructure, and strategic support to startups in emerging technologies, especially in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.” said Dr Sandeep Vasant, Director Navrachana Innovation Foundation.

With this recognition, Voldebug Innovations Pvt. Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to building cutting-edge AI-powered cybersecurity tools that contribute to a safer and smarter digital India.

User :- Shivani Sharma

Email :...


MENAFN06062025003198003206ID1109645030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search