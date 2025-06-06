The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market to Hit $3.54 Billion by 2029, Growing at 39.6% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025

The automated breach and attack simulation market size has surged considerably in recent years, climbing from $0.69 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.93 billion in 2025. This impressive jump represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.7%. This remarkable upswing in the historical term is tied to regulatory compliance requirements, a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, increased awareness of cyber risks, a dynamic threat landscape, and an increased frequency of cyber-attacks.

What Is The Future Potential For The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market?

The forthcoming years hold even greater prospects for the automated breach and attack simulation market. Forecasts indicate rapid expansion, with the market expected to swell to $3.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 39.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of the attack surface, a global surge in remote work, evolving cybersecurity regulations, and scalability for large enterprises.

What Drives The Growth Of The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market?

Complexities in maintaining security threats due to the increased number of attack vectors are some of the primary propellers of the automated breach and attack simulation market. In the cybersecurity ecosystem, unauthorized individuals can gain access to a network to deliver a malicious outcome, allowing them to leverage system vulnerabilities, install malware, and launch cyber-attacks. For instance, a report published by ekransystem Inc., in February 2024, revealed that insider threats pose a moderate or greater vulnerability for 74% of organizations. This rising number of attack vectors is a major driving factor of the automated breach and attack simulation market growth.



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market?

Prominent companies operating in the automated breach and attack simulation market include Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., DXC Technology Company, Cymulate Inc., XM Cyber Ltd., AttackIQ Inc., Skybox Security Inc., SafeBreach Inc., NopSec Inc., FireMon LLC, Verodin Inc., Threatcare Inc., Mazebolt Ltd., Cronus-Cyber Technologies Inc., CyCognito Inc., Sophos Group plc, Bitdam Ltd., Balbix Inc., Scythe Inc., Randori Inc., PlexTrac Inc., Cybereason Inc., CyCraft Technology Corporation, CyFlare LLC, CybeReady Ltd., CybExer Technologies OU, Cybriant LLC, CybOwl Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market?

The sector is also witnessing exciting innovations and trends. Technological advancements play a pivotal role, with companies introducing new technologies to stay afloat in the automated breach and attack simulation market. For instance, in April 2022, the Italy-based telecom security company, SecurityGen, launched ACE, the industry's first-ever automated Breach and Attack Simulation BAS platform for mobile operators. ACE provides a continuous, automated approach to assessing and improving the security posture of mobile operators.

How Is The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Structured?

The market segments include:

- By Component: Services, Platforms Or Tools

- By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

- By End User: Enterprises And Data Centers, Managed Service Providers

- By Application: Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Team Assessment, Other Applications

The subsegments include:

- By Services: Consulting Services, Managed Security Services, Training and Awareness Programs, Incident Response Services

- By Platforms Or Tools: Breach and Attack Simulation Software, Vulnerability Assessment Tools, Threat Intelligence Platforms, Penetration Testing Tools

What Are The Regional Dynamics At Play In The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market?

Asia-Pacific has been the dominant region in the automated breach and attack simulation market, leading the sector in 2024. North America follows closely as the second-largest region. The regions covered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

