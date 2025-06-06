Lal Salaam OTT Details: Know When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth Film

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam premiered today on OTT and is receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Lal Salaam, directed by Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, was produced by Lyca Productions. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth played the lead roles. Rajinikanth played a cameo role as Moideen Bhai in this cricket-centric film. The film was released in February last year and was a flop.

Aishwarya mentioned in an interview that a hard disk containing crucial scenes was the reason for the film's failure. Due to this, Lal Salaam wasn't released on OTT for the past year. Recently, the hard disk was recovered, and the film was re-edited with the recovered scenes and additional footage. Lal Salaam is now streaming on Sun NXT with added scenes.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film grossed ₹31.25 crore worldwide. Cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, music by A.R. Rahman. Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai, Vishnu Vishal plays Thiruvaa. The cast includes Livingston, Vignesh, Senthil, Jeevitha, K.S. Ravikumar, Nirosha, Vivek Prasanna, Tanya Balakrishnan, Poster Nandakumar, Adithya Menon, Amit Tiwari, and a special appearance by Kapil Dev.

'Lal Salaam' is Aishwarya's third film after '3' and 'Vai Raja Vai', both starring Dhanush. The story is by Vishnu Rangasamy, and the screenplay is by Aishwarya. The film received poor reviews and flopped in theaters. However, the re-edited OTT version is getting positive reviews, with netizens saying it's much better than 'Thug Life'.