ANNOUNCEMENT Valuation Of Settlement Assets


2025-06-06 05:30:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ÍL Fund, as issuer of bonds in series HFF150434 and HFF150644, has decided to exercise its settlement authorisation on 12 June 2025 in accordance with item (i) of Article 7.A of the terms of the bonds, which was agreed to be added as a temporary provision at the Meeting of Noteholders held 10 April 2025.

Further information in attachment.

Attachment

  • Tilkynning - Verðmat uppgjörseigna og hlutföll enska

