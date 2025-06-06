Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale Moves Karnataka High Court Against Arrest

MENAFN - Live Mint): Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing and Revenue Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge his arrest relating to the stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bar and Bench reported.

Sosale has argued that the manner of his arrest was unlawful, arbitrary, and infringed upon his fundamental rights.

Eleven people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 3, which occurred after a massive crowd gathered to welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team following their Indian Premier League (IPL) victory - the team's first in 18 years.

'arrest is motivated...'

Cubbon Park Police Station registered a first information report (FIR) against RCSPL and its officials including Sosale, after which,Sosale was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport and taken into custody by the police, on June 6.

"It is clear from the timing of the Petitioner's arrest, which is evidently the result of an oral directive of the Hon'ble Chief Minister to arrest various RCB officials - that too, in the absence of any investigation whatsoever - that the Petitioner's arrest is motivated and an attempt to shift the blame of the tragedy to RCSPL and its officials," reads Sosale's petition, reported Bar and Bench.

