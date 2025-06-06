Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spectacular Eid 2025 Fireworks To Light The Skies Today In Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi! Time, Venue, Other Details Here

Spectacular Eid 2025 Fireworks To Light The Skies Today In Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi! Time, Venue, Other Details Here


2025-06-06 05:01:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Eid
    Adha celebrations on June 6 mark the day in middle eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Indonesia, it's time to know how, when and where to watch the spectacular fireworks of UAE.

    Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) will host stunning fireworks at Riverland Dubai on June 6 and 7 at 9:30 pm.

    Also Read | Eid
      Adha wishes 2025: 200+ Bakrid wishes, WhatsApp messages to share

      Even Abu Dhabi residents will be in for a treat for a fireworks display at various locations throughout the long weekend, including Yas Bay Waterfront, Al Ain's Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and The Corniche. The timings are given below:

      Yas Bay Waterfront: 9:00 pm, June 6-8

      Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain: 9:00 pm, June 6

      The Corniche: 9:00 pm, June 6

      Sharjah residents can enjoy the stellar fireworks show at Aljada which will take place at 8:00 pm on Friday, June 6, Khaleej Times reported. This comes in the backdrop of extended operating hours for public parks, recreational areas and leisure facilities across the emirate, as announced by Dubai Municipality.

      Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025 holiday: Are schools, banks, stock market closed on Bakrid?

      After the morning Eid prayers today, Dubai Police fired traditional cannons at 6 key spots right which symbolises UAE's heritage. The firing of celebratory shots marks the start of festivities.

      Eid in India on June 7

      The festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, will be celebrated in India a day after celebrations kick off in Saudi Arabia. The second holiest festival of the year for the followers of Islam will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June, in India.

      Also Read | When is Eid holiday, June 6 or 7? Eid
        Adha date, history, significance, more

        As per the Islamic calendar , the festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Arafat Day is being observed in India on Friday, 6 June, a day before Eid. Arafat Day, or Yaum al-Arafah, marks the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.

