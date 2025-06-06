Spectacular Eid 2025 Fireworks To Light The Skies Today In Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi! Time, Venue, Other Details Here
- Adha celebrations on June 6 mark the day in middle eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Indonesia, it's time to know how, when and where to watch the spectacular fireworks of UAE.
Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) will host stunning fireworks at Riverland Dubai on June 6 and 7 at 9:30 pm.Also Read | Eid
- Adha wishes 2025: 200+ Bakrid wishes, WhatsApp messages to share
Even Abu Dhabi residents will be in for a treat for a fireworks display at various locations throughout the long weekend, including Yas Bay Waterfront, Al Ain's Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and The Corniche. The timings are given below:
Yas Bay Waterfront: 9:00 pm, June 6-8
Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain: 9:00 pm, June 6
The Corniche: 9:00 pm, June 6
Sharjah residents can enjoy the stellar fireworks show at Aljada which will take place at 8:00 pm on Friday, June 6, Khaleej Times reported. This comes in the backdrop of extended operating hours for public parks, recreational areas and leisure facilities across the emirate, as announced by Dubai Municipality.Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025 holiday: Are schools, banks, stock market closed on Bakrid?
After the morning Eid prayers today, Dubai Police fired traditional cannons at 6 key spots right which symbolises UAE's heritage. The firing of celebratory shots marks the start of festivities.Eid in India on June 7
The festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, will be celebrated in India a day after celebrations kick off in Saudi Arabia. The second holiest festival of the year for the followers of Islam will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June, in India.Also Read | When is Eid holiday, June 6 or 7? Eid
- Adha date, history, significance, more
As per the Islamic calendar , the festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Arafat Day is being observed in India on Friday, 6 June, a day before Eid. Arafat Day, or Yaum al-Arafah, marks the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment