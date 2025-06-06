Spectacular Eid 2025 Fireworks To Light The Skies Today In Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi! Time, Venue, Other Details Here

Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) will host stunning fireworks at Riverland Dubai on June 6 and 7 at 9:30 pm.

Even Abu Dhabi residents will be in for a treat for a fireworks display at various locations throughout the long weekend, including Yas Bay Waterfront, Al Ain's Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and The Corniche. The timings are given below:

Yas Bay Waterfront: 9:00 pm, June 6-8

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain: 9:00 pm, June 6

The Corniche: 9:00 pm, June 6

Sharjah residents can enjoy the stellar fireworks show at Aljada which will take place at 8:00 pm on Friday, June 6, Khaleej Times reported. This comes in the backdrop of extended operating hours for public parks, recreational areas and leisure facilities across the emirate, as announced by Dubai Municipality.

After the morning Eid prayers today, Dubai Police fired traditional cannons at 6 key spots right which symbolises UAE's heritage. The firing of celebratory shots marks the start of festivities.

The festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, will be celebrated in India a day after celebrations kick off in Saudi Arabia. The second holiest festival of the year for the followers of Islam will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June, in India.