DNAKE To Showcase Complete Cloud-Based Residential Solution At Apartmentalize 2025

One System for the Whole Community

At this year's show, DNAKE will showcase a live demo of its end-to-end access and intercom ecosystem, covering everything from the building entrance to shared spaces and each individual unit:



S617 Door Station at the main entrance: It features an 8-inch touchscreen, dual HD cameras, and a wide-angle view with WDR technology for clear images in any lighting. It supports multiple entry methods, including anti-spoofing facial recognition, IC/ID cards, PIN, Bluetooth, and smart pro app, with enhanced security using encrypted cards.

C112 Villa Station : A compact unit that fits easily in elevators or other shared spaces, giving residents a quick way to reach property staff in emergencies. It's built to deliver clear video and stable performance-even in challenging conditions.

EVC-ICC-A5 Elevator Control Module : Ties into the intercom system to control floor access based on user permissions and lets residents call elevators from indoor monitors for added convenience. It supports 16 relays and is easy to manage via a web interface.

H618 Indoor Monitor : A 10.1" Android touchscreen panel that brings video intercom, 16 cameras monitoring, and smart home control together in one device. It supports 3rd-party apps and includes proximity wake-up, PoE, and Wi-Fi options for flexibility.

AC02C Access Terminal : For shared areas like package rooms or laundry rooms, the AC02C access control terminal offers secure access through RFID, QR code, PIN, Bluetooth, or app. UM5-F19 Relay Module: Each UM5-F19 supports two relays, allowing a single AC02C to control two separate door locks-ideal for managing multiple entries with one device. Paired with the UM5-F19 relay module, the system adds an extra layer of protection by placing door control on the secure side. Even if the terminal is tampered with, the door remains secure.

One Cloud, One-Time Payment

All devices run on DNAKE's cloud platform, which allows centralized control and remote management-whether you're on-site or off. It's easy to scale, simple to use, and best of all, the basic functions comes with a one-time license fee. That means no monthly subscriptions, no hidden charges-just a reliable, future-proof platform you own.

Pair it with the DNAKE Smart Pro App, and residents can receive video calls, unlock doors, monitor entrances, or control smart home functions-all from their phones.

Designed for Rental Communities

For property developers, operators, and integrators, DNAKE offers a solution that's easy to install, manage, and scale-perfect for multifamily buildings, student housing, or rental portfolios of any size. With centralized cloud control, plug-and-play deployment, and no recurring cloud fees, it's a low-maintenance, cost-effective answer to the real needs of the rental housing market.

Stop by Booth 2110 and see how DNAKE is helping shape smarter, safer, and more connected modern living-without the complexity or long-term costs.

About DNAKE

Founded in 2005, DNAKE is an industry-leading and trusted provider of IP video intercom and smart home solutions. DNAKE is committed to delivering premium smart intercom and home automation products with state-of-the-art technology. Rooted in an innovation-driven spirit, DNAKE seeks to continuously challenge the status quo in the industry and provide a better communication experience and security with a comprehensive range of products, including IP video intercom, access control, 2-wire IP video intercom, cloud intercom, wireless doorbell, home control panel, smart sensors, and more. Visit for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Dnake (Xiamen) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.