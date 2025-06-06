France Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing And Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing, Wholesale Colocation Pricing
The upcoming data center capacity in France is now projected to exceed 1 GW, which is nearly 10x the current existing capacity. Paris continues to dominate with the highest concentration of existing rack capacity.
Icade, OpCore, and Data4 Group lead in upcoming capacity additions, followed closely by Digital Realty and Evroc. Digital Realty, Equinix, and Telehouse are among the top existing operators based on total rack capacity. France's favorable land availability and stable power grid makes it a key location for large-scale developments compared to other Tier 1 hubs like Dublin or Frankfurt.
New players such as CloudHQ, NTT DATA, and CyrusOne are entering the market with substantial planned investments.
This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 150 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (150 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (17 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this France Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Advanced MedioMatrix ASP Server AtlasEdge Blue BT BLUE CELESTE CIV CloudHQ Cogent Communications Colt Data Centre Services Comarch CyrusOne Data4 Group Datagrex DataOne dc2scale Decima Denv-R Digital Realty DTiX Eolas Equinix Etix Everywhere EURA DC Evroc Extendo Datacenter Foliateam Free Pro fullsave Global Service Provider Global Switch Green Computing Groupe Asten GTT Communications hosTELyon IBO Icade ikoula Jaguar Network MAXNOD Nation Data Center Netiwan Nexeren (XEFI Formerly SHD Datacenter) nLighten NTT DATA OpCore Orange Business Services Penta Infra Phocea DC Segro Sesterce SFR Business TAS TDF Telehouse Thesee Datacenter XL360
