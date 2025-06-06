France Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing And Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing, Wholesale Colocation Pricing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive France data center market analysis, featuring an in-depth examination of 150 existing and 17 upcoming colocation facilities across key locations like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. This Excel database offers insights into existing and future white-floor space, IT load capacity, and retail colocation pricing. Anticipate nearly 10x growth in data center capacity, with industry leaders such as Digital Realty and Icade at the forefront. Leverage this critical information for data center REITs, new market entrants, and infrastructure providers investing in France's burgeoning data center landscape.

The upcoming data center capacity in France is now projected to exceed 1 GW, which is nearly 10x the current existing capacity. Paris continues to dominate with the highest concentration of existing rack capacity.

Icade, OpCore, and Data4 Group lead in upcoming capacity additions, followed closely by Digital Realty and Evroc. Digital Realty, Equinix, and Telehouse are among the top existing operators based on total rack capacity. France's favorable land availability and stable power grid makes it a key location for large-scale developments compared to other Tier 1 hubs like Dublin or Frankfurt.

New players such as CloudHQ, NTT DATA, and CyrusOne are entering the market with substantial planned investments.

This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 150 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets 1/2

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (150 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (17 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this France Data Center Colocation Market Database include:



Advanced MedioMatrix

ASP Server

AtlasEdge

Blue

BT BLUE

CELESTE

CIV

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

CyrusOne

Data4 Group

Datagrex

DataOne

dc2scale

Decima

Denv-R

Digital Realty

DTiX

Eolas

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EURA DC

Evroc

Extendo Datacenter

Foliateam

Free Pro

fullsave

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Green Computing

Groupe Asten

GTT Communications

hosTELyon

IBO

Icade

ikoula

Jaguar Network

MAXNOD

Nation Data Center

Netiwan

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

nLighten

NTT DATA

OpCore

Orange Business Services

Penta Infra

Phocea DC

Segro

Sesterce

SFR Business

TAS

TDF

Telehouse

Thesee Datacenter XL360

