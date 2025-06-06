Global Automated Test Equipment Market Set For 9.3% Growth, Reaching $10.85 Billion By 2029

Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It's quite illuminating to note that the automated test equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $7.21 billion in 2024 to $7.59 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to initiatives towards quality assurance and cost efficiency, globalization of electronics manufacturing, demand for higher production throughput, focus on time-to-market, and the need for real-time monitoring and feedback.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automated Test Equipment Market Size?

Looking forward, the automated test equipment market size is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $10.85 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include a focus on test cost reduction, emphasis on energy-efficient electronics, the rise of automotive electronics, advancements in test data analytics and in-circuit testing. Further catalyzing the growth of the market are trends such as automotive electronics testing, high-density interconnect HDI testing, flexible and scalable ate solutions, an increased emphasis on cybersecurity testing, and a rise in IoT device testing.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Automated Test Equipment Market?

Interestingly, the increasing demand for consumer electronics is contributing to the growth of automated test equipment. Consumer electronics include any home equipment, gadgets, or digital devices intended for ordinary home usage. Automated testing equipment is used in testing and evaluating the quality of these consumer electronics, and as a result, an increase in demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for automated test equipment.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automated Test Equipment Market Landscape?

Highlighted in the report are major companies operating in the automated test equipment market. These include Aemulus Holdings, Chroma ATE Inc., Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, SPEA S. p. A., Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc., Roos Instruments Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Company, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Xcerra Corporation.

Who Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automated Test Equipment Market Landscape?

One key trend sweeping the automated test equipment market is strategic partnerships. Major companies in the sector are focusing on these partnerships to meet consumer demand. A case in point: In July 2023, ProteanTecs Ltd., an Israel-based software company, announced a strategic alliance with Teradyne, Inc. Their aim was to improve semiconductor testing and debugging procedures for advanced system-on-chips SoCs. By linking proteanTecs' on-chip agent information and analysis software with Teradyne's test programs, customers can benefit from a new degree of device visibility on the tester, enabling inline and real-time decisions.

How Is the Global Automated Test Equipment Market Segmented?

The automated test equipment market report also provides vital details regarding the segmentation of the market:

1 By Product Type: Memory IC Test System, Linear And Discrete Test System, System-on-Chip SoC Test System, Other Products

2 By Component: Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober, Other Components

3 By Technology: WCDMA and RF Technology Based Testing, LTE Technology Based Testing, Optical Inspection Technology Testing, Machine Vision Technology Testing, X-Ray Inspection Technology, Other Technologies

Subsegments include:

1 Memory IC Test System: DRAM Test Systems, NAND Flash Test Systems, SRAM Test Systems

2 Linear And Discrete Test System: Analog Test Systems, Power Management IC Test Systems, RF And Microwave Test Systems

3 System-On-Chip SoC Test System: Digital SoC Test Systems, Mixed-Signal SoC Test Systems, Embedded System Test Solutions

4 Other Products: Burn-In Test Systems, Functional Test Systems, Production Test Systems

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automated Test Equipment Market?

As for regional insights, the report notes that North America was the largest region in the automated test equipment market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

