Honda Civic Thermo Bottle Now Available At Narita Airport


2025-06-06 04:30:54
HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Co., Ltd., the company behind the vehicle-themed lifestyle brand CAMSHOP , has announced that its officially licensed Honda Civic TYPE R stainless steel thermo bottle is now available for purchase at Narita Airport Terminal 2's departure area, specifically at the Akihabara PLUS store located beyond the security checkpoint.

🚗 Stylish and Functional Design
The thermo bottle features a sleek illustration of the Honda Civic TYPE R on its body, complemented by a cap adorned with the HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) logo. Its matte finish provides a smooth touch, and its compact size makes it easy to carry, fitting conveniently into bags for daily use.

Key features include:

Inner lid to prevent ice or large contents from spilling out.

Double-wall vacuum insulation to maintain beverage temperature.

Wide mouth for easy drinking and cleaning.

Simple structure for effortless maintenance.

Suitable for both hot and cold beverages.

Officially licensed by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

📦 Product Specifications
Capacity: 220ml

Dimensions: Height 150mm × Diameter 55mm

Materials:

Body and lid: Stainless steel

Gasket: Silicone rubber

Color: White

JAN Code: 4570138432432 (Product No.: 432432)

🌐 About CAMSHOP
CAMSHOP is a Japanese lifestyle brand operated by Faith Co., Ltd., specializing in unique and functional items inspired by vehicles. The brand offers a range of officially licensed products, including car and motorcycle-themed merchandise, miniatures, and gifts that bring motor-inspired design into everyday life.

Worldwide shipping available.

Official Website:

🏢 Company Information
Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: ...

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and national holidays)

MAKIKO FUNAMOTO
FAITH Inc.
+81 76-287-6593
Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

