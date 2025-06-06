Video: UAE Rulers Perform Eid Al Adha Prayers Across Emirates

As the first rays of sunlight bathed the UAE's skyline, the nation's leaders gathered at iconic mosques across the Emirates to perform Eid Al Adha prayers , leading their people in a day of collective worship and celebration .

Early on Friday morning, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made his way to the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, where he joined a vast congregation of worshippers in offering Eid Al Adha prayers.

In a video shared by Forsan on social media platform X, the President was seen arriving with his security before joining a large congregation of worshippers.

The President was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Across the Emirates, the spirit of Eid was palpable. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah , marked the occasion at Sharjah Mosque.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, prayed at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the Al Ras area of his emirate.

In the presence of senior officials, Sheikh Saud exchanged warm Eid greetings with the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, further reinforcing the close-knit nature of leadership in the UAE.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah early Friday morning performed Eid Al Adha prayers this at the Grand Eid Prayer Ground in Khuzam, Ras Al Khaimah.

To mark the occasion, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, also performed Eid Al Adha prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque this morning to mark the start of the occasion.

In Dubai, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan performed his prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque, embracing the spiritual unity that defines this significant day for all Muslims.

The country's authorities had earlier announced Friday as the official start of Eid celebrations , with prayers held 15 to 20 minutes after sunrise.

Prayer timings varied slightly across the UAE's different emirates, reflecting the unique local practices while uniting the nation in shared celebration.