Look: Eid Al Adha 2025 Celebrations Begin In UAE With Prayers, Greetings
As the first light of dawn broke over the UAE on Friday, June 6, the spirit of Eid Al Adha came alive in communities across the nation. In mosques and open prayer grounds, Muslims across the country began Eid Al Adha celebrations with prayers and greetings.
At the Bur Dubai Eid Mosque, the air was filled with a sense of peace , unity, and gratitude. Worshippers stood shoulder to shoulder in prayer, celebrating a sacred tradition that transcends age and background.
Eid Al Adha , also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It is marked every year to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.
Eid Al Adha is the holiest of the two Eids that are celebrated by Muslims across the world. The rituals of the day include offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock such as goat, cow, sheep or camel.
Check out the photos of the celebration below:
